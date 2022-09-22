LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Have some extra room in your home for a big ole sweet senior dog?

Well, you’re in luck, because 7-year-old Conklin is in need of an easygoing place to call his own.

According to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter (ICACS), he’s “young enough to still have some spunk but old enough to prefer a lower key lifestyle.”

Conklin would also be better off with a big yard and a laid-back furry friend who would rather hang out than wrestle.

Want to know more about this fella? Click here or call the ICACS at 517-676-8370.