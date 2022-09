MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — This cat is true to his name.

Flopsy came to the shelter with his siblings after their owner passed away.

If you give the outgoing boy just a smidge of attention, Flopsy will happily flop onto his side and squirm excitedly.

The two-year-old cool cat also likes getting up close and might even put his paws up on your shoulders.

Flopsy is neutered and vaccinated.

You can learn more about him or any other animals available for adoption by clicking here or calling 517-676-8370.