MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Thursday, and we all know what that, means mid-Michigan–

It’s time to meet your Pet of the Day.

Meet Orion.

He’s a sweet and handsome fella, who came to the animal shelter as a skinny stray.

How could you say no that face? (Photo/Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter)

According to the shelter, this bulldog/Australian cattle dog mix is quite affectionate.

In fact, he’s big on jumping on people to get some kisses in. That being said, the shelter added that Orion would probably be better with older, sturdier children.

While at playgroup, he got a little too into playing with another dog.

Fortunately, the dog corrected Orion and he took it well, then left the other dog alone.

The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter said that Orion is still a bit thin, but with some TLC and regular meals, he’ll be a brawny boy in no time.

He’s five years young, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

You can learn more about this sweet guy by clicking here or calling the shelter at 517-676-8370.