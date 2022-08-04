LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Pigwidgeon aka “Pig” and his brother Errol were brought to the Ingham County Animal shelter when someone found them running down M36 in Stockbridge.

The best guess from the shelter is that the furry siblings are mixtures of a cattle dog, an Australian shepherd and a husky.

Both of the dogs are trying very hard to be brave and would probably do better in active homes with older kids.

According to the shelter, Pig is the more outgoing and bouncy of the two, but both enjoy families with big yards or ones who like to hike or run.

Pig is 1 year old, neutered and vaccinated.

You can learn more about him by clicking here, or by calling 517-676-8370.