LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you stop by the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, you may be able to meet Waffle Dots, the mystery dog.

Though the ICACS knows that Waffle Dots is a pitbull and husky mix, he came from another shelter, so not much is known about the fluffy guy’s past.

Waffle Dots is just a one-year-old, or a teenager if you go by dog years.

Essentially, he’s a “bounce first, ask questions later” kind of guy.

The canine would be better with older children who could help tire him out by playing with him in the yard.

While Waffle Dots loves other dogs, he is a rough and tumble buddy and would do well with another furry, rowdy friend.

“Once he’s settled into his new home, he should be able to start focusing on settling down and working on his manners,” the shelter said.

Waffle Dots is both neutered and vaccinated, but you can learn even more about the fella by reaching out to ICACS by clicking here or calling 517-676-8370.