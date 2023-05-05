MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Are you looking to welcome a new furry friend into your life?

Washington came to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter when his owner passed away, and the next of kin could not take care of him.

He’s not the kind of cat that will run up to you and demand attention, but Washington definitely won’t mind poking his head out of a hiding spot to get some gentle ear scratches and chin rubs.

He would probably do best in a quieter home with people who will give him time to grieve the loss of his owner and settle in to his new surroundings.

Washington is 7 years old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

You can learn more about Washington by clicking here, or calling 517-676-8370. ICACS is located at 600 Buhl Street in Mason.