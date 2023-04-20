MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — A dog that was found wandering around Lansing is in need of a loving home.

Wooper, as the Ingham County Animal Shelter has named him, is five-years-old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

The individual that found the “bagle” (beagle/bassett) thought Wooper may have been abandoned.

He’s friendly, outgoing and a big sniffer, he is part hound after all.

Speaking of being part hound, Wooper should be peachy keen with kids and other dogs, but slow, careful introductions are recommended.

Ready to take him home yet? You can learn more about him by clicking here or calling 517-676-8370.