“Missy” Pet of The Day February 25

Meet “Missy”, our Pet of The Day today. Missy is a 5-year-old female Coonhound/Foxhound mix. She is a sweet girl who loves to be outside. Missy also loves to bark because she’s a hound and enjoys hearing her voice. She has some special needs that her new family will have to be aware of and Missy would probably do best in a home with experienced dog people. Missy has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about her by contacting the Cascades Humane Society in Jackson at 517-787-7387.