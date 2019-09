Meet "Angel", our Pet of The Day today. Angel is a 10-year-old female Lab-mix. She is a sweet, older lady who came to the shelter when her owner passed away. Angel is a little confused right now and anxious about the changes in her life. She has lived with cats and dogs and gets along with everyone she meets. Angel has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can meet Angel at the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter or by calling 517-676-8370.