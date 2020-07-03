“Momma Bean” Pet of The Day July 3

Meet Momma Bean, our Pet of The Day today. Momma Bean was just a baby herself when she became a mom. She was an awesome mom and would have been happy to let the babies nurse forever! They are weaned now and looking for homes so it’s Momma’s turn to find her own forever family.

She lived a pretty rough life before coming to the shelter so she hadn’t had a lot of love and attention. She was extremely shy when she got to her foster home but she loves attention and really loves belly rubs.

She will need a patient family who will give her time to adjust. She just needs to know she’s safe and loved.

Momma Bean has been with the shelter, and in foster care since January, and is very ready to find her furever home!

She is about 1 1/2 years old, spayed and up to date on vaccines.

If you are interested in learning more about her, you can inquire about her though the website, ac.ingham.org, or call the shelter at 517-676-8370.

​Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter will be closed Friday July 3rd and Saturday July 4th for the holiday.