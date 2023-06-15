MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Mooville is a cute boxer/Boston terrier mix who came into the Ingham County Animal Shelter as a stray.

She’s still only 6 or 7-months-old, so Mooville will need a patient home with people who will help her grow and become the best girl.

She’s goofy. She’s bouncy. But what she’d really go nuts over is a backyard to play in, preferably one with another four-legged friend.

She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

Want to know more about Mooville or other animals who need a home?

Visit the ICACS website, or call the shelter at (517) 676-8370.