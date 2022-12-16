LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Mr. Narwhal is a beautiful tabby cat with a face like a cougar. He’s looking for a home with a family that will love him.

This friendly boy was transferred to the Ingham County Animal Shelter and not much is known about his past.

What is known about Mr. Narwhal is that he enjoys meeting people and loves to get pets. In fact, he will probably give you a little headbutt so you keep on petting him.

Mr. Narwhal is sociable and should do well in any cat-loving home.

He is 10 years old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information about Mr. Narwhal and other pets at the Ingham County Animal Shelter, visit ac.ingham.org or call (517) 676-8370