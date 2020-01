Meet “Neepha”, our Pet of The Day today. Neepha is a fun-loving girl. She looks like she has some hound in her family tree. She’s active and would love to have a new home with a big backyard and lots of people to play with her. Cats or small animals get her a bit too excited, so that’s not a good fit. Neepha as been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can meet Neepha at the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter in Mason or call 517-676-8370.