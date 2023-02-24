LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Nilla Wafer is a sweet, but a little frightened, kitty. She came to the shelter from a home where she was not treated well, and needs one where she will be loved.

She has spent most of her time at the shelter hiding, but staff say Nilla Wafer is starting to come out her shell and has a sweet personality.

When it’s quiet, Nilla Wafer will reach in to get head scratches and will brush up against you with her tiny nose. She has lived with dogs and should be fine with another gentle cat.

Nilla Wafer would thrive in a home with somebody who will give her time to adjust and be comfortable.

She is 4-years-old, spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped.

You can inquire about Nilla Wafer and other pets at ac.ingham.org, or by calling (517) 676-8370.