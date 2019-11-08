“Olive” Pet of The Day November 8

by: Megan Schellong

Meet “Olive,” our Pet of the Day. Olive came to the shelter as a pregnant stray.

Now that her kittens are big enough for adoption, she’s ready for her forever home.

Olive is a sweet girl who can be shy in new situations.

Due to this, she would rather go to a home with older children. Olive is also the shelter’s longest resident, as she has been at the shelter since July.

She is one year old and is spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.

If you’re interested in adopting Olive, please contact the Ingham county Animal Control Shelter at 517-676-8370 or stop by during open shelter hours.

The shelter’s address is 600 Buhl Street in Mason.

