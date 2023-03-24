LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Olivia is an older cat that is looking for a special family to take her home.

She is 16 or 17 years old and was badly in need of dental work when she first came to the Ingham County Animal Shelter. Olivia will require somebody to feed her canned food and give her the attention she craves.

Olivia would do great with a nice sunny spot by a window, as the chaotic shelter is no place for an old lady to spend the rest of her time.

Olivia is spayed, vaccinated, and a microchipped.

You can inquire about her and other pets by visiting ac.ingham.org or by calling (517) 676-8370.