Meet “Peanut”, our Pet of The Day today. Peanut is a 2-year-old male cat. He’s a big boy who is looking for an active family to keep up with him. Peanut gets along with other animals and would love to snuggle up to a child or two. He’s a sweet-tempered cat who would be a welcome addition to any family. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can meet Peanut at the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter in Mason or call 517-676-8370.