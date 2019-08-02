“Pearl” Pet of The Day August 2

Meet “Pearl”, our Pet of The Day today. Pearl is a 5-year-old female tabby cat. She is a new mother but her babies are all raised so it’s time for Pearl to find her new home. Pearl is very calm and loves to be brushed. She’s in foster care now and is living with other cats and dogs. Pearl would do best with a slow introduction to other pets in her new forever home. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Pearl by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.