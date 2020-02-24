“Linda” Pet of the Day February 24, 2020

Meet “Linda” our Pet of The Day today. Linda is a domestic shorthair mix and is just 1 year old. She has been in the shelter since December. Linda loves toys and loves to be active — in fact she is the kind of cat who loves to play with toys more than people. Sometimes she can take awhile to warm up to you, but if you spend time with her, she will introduce you to her favorite toys and will become very good friends with you. Linda is up to date on vaccinations, micro-chipped and spayed. If you’re interested in adopting Linda, stop by the Capital Area Humane Society at 7095 West Grand River Avenue in Lansing or call 517-626-6060.