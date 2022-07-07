LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Bacon, a sweet older bully, is looking for a happy home.

He was adopted by Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter a few years ago. Bacon unfortunately spent his life up until then chained in a backyard.

The shelter doesn’t know his entire history, but at some point, Bacon had surgery on his back. He’s one brave boy. He gets around just fine but has a slight bobble as he walks.

Bacon is happy, outgoing and would be a fine companion with sturdy kids. He could handle a bouncy dog friend but a calmer one would be preferable.

He is 6 years old, neutered and vaccinated.

You can inquire about adopting Bacon by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling (517) 676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St., Mason. Thursday through Saturday features the name your price adoption special, where adopters can choose their own adoption fee with a minimum of $25.