Pet of the Day: Meet Bananas the dog

Ingham County, Mich. (WLNS) — Take a look at this sweet girl! Meet Bananas. Bananas was picked up as stray, so we don’t know a lot about her past.

She is a people pleaser and worries a lot that people might be upset with her. She will snuggle in close to let you know she is sorry.

She is a bouncy happy dog when she is not busy worrying! She should be fine with older kids and seemed nervous around cats. She loves other dogs and would enjoy a gentle friend in her new home! She is about 1 year old, spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.

If you are interested in visiting her, please visit the shelter. You may also inquire about her by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370. Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason.