LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Can you imagine leaving this sweet girl behind on someone’s porch?

Briar Rose is a five-year-old big bouncy mastiff mix, and she has the best attitude ever and is always ready to make a new friend or do something fun.

Briar Rose will make a great dog for an active person who would enjoy a 70 pound goofball helping out.

The furry friend bounces through life so she’d probably do better with sturdy kids (she wouldn’t hurt one on purpose but she could send one flying and never notice!).

She is also spayed and vaccinated.

You can learn more about her by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.

Until July 30, the shelter is participating in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event where dog adoptions are $25 and cats are $10.