Pet of the day: Meet Broccoli

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — If you are looking to adopt a dog, the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter has a cute dog for you.

Meet Broccoli, a 2-year-old ball of energy.

Broccoli and her sister Cauliflower came to the shelter as strays and no one came for them so they are looking for their new homes.

Broccoli is a sweet girl who will need a home with gentle patient people.

She is easily frightened and cowers at sudden movements and loud noises.

She loves people and once she feels safe with you she wants nothing more than to snuggle close. She would be OK with an easy-going male dog and was afraid of cats.

Her favorite activities are playing fetch with her tennis ball, tug-o-war, and snuggling on the couch after a long walk.

She can be a little shy around new people, but with a few treats and some pets she’ll be your new best friend.

She is still working on her manners, so she’ll need someone willing to be patient and work with her while she’s learning. Broccoli seems to be very scared of cats.

She is a sweetheart looking for a place to call her forever home. Broccoli is about 2 years old, spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines.

If you are interested in visiting her, please visit the shelter. You may also inquire about her by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370. Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.