Pet of the Day: Meet Burdock

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Burdock, the pet of the day.

Burdock is a goofy, older puppy. He is 10 months old, has very little manners, but he does have a lot of potential.

If you are interested in visiting him, please visit the shelter. You may also inquire about him by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI. Don’t forget, every Saturday is Caturday Saturday, where adoption fees are $25.00 for cats and kittens.

Senior cats, and cats that have been at the shelter for more than two months are free!