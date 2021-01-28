Pet of the Day: Meet Burdock

Pet of the Day
Posted: / Updated:

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Burdock, the pet of the day.

Burdock is a goofy, older puppy. He is 10 months old, has very little manners, but he does have a lot of potential.

If you are interested in visiting him, please visit the shelter. You may also inquire about him by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI. Don’t forget, every Saturday is Caturday Saturday, where adoption fees are $25.00 for cats and kittens.

Senior cats, and cats that have been at the shelter for more than two months are free!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar