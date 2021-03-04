Pet of the day: Meet Caledonia



MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Caledonia, the pet of the day.

Caledonia is a chunky senior who appears to have spent most of her life being a mama dog. She is more than ready to retire and settle down on someone’s couch.

She is a big, bossy girl so she would be happiest as an only pet where she can be someone’s porky little princess but she would probably be fine with an easy going male who doesn’t mind being told what to do.

She would be fine with older kids but no cats for this little lady.

Caledonia is eight years old, spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. If you are interested in visiting him, please visit the shelter.

You may also inquire about him by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.