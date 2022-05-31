LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Meet 10-year-old Cardi B!

This shy, senior feline came to the shelter when her owner moved and could no longer keep her.

Cardi B is very nervous at the shelter, and will most likely need some time to warm up to her new home. She would do better in a home without other animals or kids.

She is spayed and vaccinated.

You can see more adoptable pets with the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter by clicking here.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason.