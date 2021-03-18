Pet of the Day: Meet Casco

Mason, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Casco.

Casco is a sweet little chiweenie who came to the shelter when his owner could no longer care for him.

He is great with cats and dogs and women but is not a fan of children or men.

He has bad knees but he doesn’t let that bother him.

He will probably need pain meds and joint supplements as he ages so his new family will need to discuss that with their vet. He’s a fun little guy and has a lot of years ahead of him.

He is 8 years old, neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

If you are interested in visiting him, please visit the shelter.

You may also inquire about him by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.