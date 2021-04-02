Pet of the Day: Meet Cato

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Cato, the pet of the day.

Cato is a big beautiful tortie who came to the shelter with her friend Reese when their owner’s health was suffering, according to the shelter.

Cato has had some health struggles of her own but she is finally ready for a home of her own.

She is good with kids, cats, and dogs and should be fine in just about any home, the shelter staff said.

She is on prescription food to keep her healthy. Cato is ten years young, spayed, microchipped and vaccinated.

If you are interested in visiting her, please visit the shelter. You may also inquire about her by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason.

This week and next week we are having an adoption special “Spring Bark”.

Dog adoption fees are $50, and cat and cat adoption fees are $25.00. Spring on down to check us out! The shelter will be closed On Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3 for the holiday weekend.

Normal operations resume Monday, April 5 at 10:30am.