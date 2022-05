LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Meet 9-month-old Coral.

She’s a smaller shepherd mix. She came to the shelter as a stray covered in splotches of color, she also had painted nails.

Because of this, they expected to find her an owner quickly, but unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.

So now, she is ready to find her new forever home and cuddle on your lap.