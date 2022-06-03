LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Daytona came with his brother Dade to the shelter when their family moved and couldn’t take them.

They both are confused and scared right now and will need families who can give them time to adjust and settle in.

Their past family says Daytona is the more outgoing of the pair. He is good with kids, cats, and dogs and if his new family is patient and gives him time to settle in, he should be back to his normal outgoing self in no time!

He is 3-years-old, neutered and vaccinated.

You can learn more about him by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370. Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.