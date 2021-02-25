Pet of the day: Meet Dowling

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Dowling , the pet of the day.

Dowling is a sweet, goofy guy looking for a semi active home. He loves people and he loves to play outside but he is also happy to snuggle up.

He came to the shelter a stray and was very worried when he first arrived. He has settled in and is quite happy and outgoing now.

He would probably do best in a home with kids who are used to bouncy dogs.

He was OK with the cat he met but we suspect he would chase it if it ran so slow intros are recommended.

He has done fine with the dogs he’s met and would probably enjoy an easy going friend. Dowling is 2 years old, neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. If you are interested in visiting him, please visit the shelter.

You may also inquire about him by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370. Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.