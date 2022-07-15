LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — How could you say no to a face like this?

Eddington was found wandering around a Lansing neighborhood with his buddy Harry Mud.

The sweet, worried wiggle butt appears to be some sort of pointer and bulldog mix.

Eddington is a super polite boy who sits for cookies, and should do well with a gentle friend to play with and kids who are old enough.

“He’s cute as a button and is going to be a nice little dog for some lucky family,” Julie Hill with Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter said.