LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Eustis is a sweet goofy Staffy mix who came to the shelter after the neighbors said his owner left him behind.

He’s a typical friendly pit bull who loves people and is happy to do whatever it is you want to do especially if it involves a toy, a cookie, or going somewhere fun!

Eustis hasn’t been in playgroup yet but he’s friendly with all the dogs he passes and should be fine with a playful friend and he should be fine with dog savvy kids.

Training is recommended with cats because chasing one might be very tempting!

The Staffy mix is going to make a great dog for someone looking for a playful friend.

He is 10 months old, neutered and vaccinated.

You can learn more by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

ngham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.

Now through June 4, ICACS is holding a dog adoption special where you can spin a wheel to get 20%-100% off your adoption fee!