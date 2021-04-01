Pet of the Day: Meet Fraser

Mason, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Fraser, the pet of the day.

The shelter says Fraser is a guy with a one-track mind.

He came to the shelter as a stray carrying a frisbee, and he lives to chase it. He loves it so much that the one time it flew out of the exercise yard, the shelter tried to give him a new one and it was a no go. Shelter staff had to go hunting for Fraser’s frisbee.

Fraser is seven years old but you’d never know it watching him leap for his frisbee.

Fraser has absolutely no interest in dogs or cats, the shelter says. So a home with no other pets would be great.

His ideal home is someone who loves to be outside and has a big yard where they can play frisbee with him regularly.

Fraser is seven years old, neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

If you are interested in visiting him, please visit the shelter. You may also inquire about him by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.

This week and next week we are having an adoption special “Spring Bark”.

Dog adoption fees are $50, and cat and cat adoption fees are $25.00. Spring on down to check us out!