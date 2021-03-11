Pet of the day: Meet Fremont

Mason, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Fremont -Fremont is a handsome blocky headed wrinkly faced guy.

He’s very sweet but nervous here.

He came to the shelter as a stray and the finder said he was great with her young child and their dog so we expect that once he’s not in the scary shelter he’ll relax.

We’re recommending older kids and a quieter home to help him settle in and he would love a dog in his new home. Fremont is five years old, neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

If you are interested in visiting him, please visit the shelter.

You may also inquire about him by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370. Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.