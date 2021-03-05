Pet of the Day: Meet Fulton

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Fulton, our pet of the day.

Fulton is a big sweet boy who came to the shelter when his owner passed away.

He does fine with kids, cats, and dogs and is going to make a great lap cat for some lucky person. Fulton is four years old, neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

If you are interested in visiting him, please visit the shelter.

You may also inquire about him by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.

Don’t forget, every Saturday is Caturday Saturday, where adoption fees are $25.00 for cats and kittens. Senior cats, and cats that have been at the shelter for more than two months are free.