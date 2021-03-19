Pet of the day: Meet Glennie the cat

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Glennie, the pet of the day.

Glennie came to the shelter with her daughters Grayling and Gwinn when the landlord said they had to go.

They are all super sweet and good with kids, cats, and dogs.

Glennie has a cute little bobtail. Glennie is two years old, spayed, microchipped and vaccinated.

If you are interested in visiting her, please visit the shelter.

You may also inquire about her by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.

Don’t forget, every Saturday is Caturday Saturday, where adoption fees are $25.00 for cats and kittens. Senior cats, and cats that have been at the shelter for more than two months are free.