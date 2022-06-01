LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Meet three-year-old Gunnison!

The handsome hound enjoys long sniffy walks and spending time outside.

Gunnison is no stranger to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, but he’s hoping to find his forever home soon!

For a hound, Gunnison is pretty quiet and would do well with bigger kids and other easygoing dogs, but would be better in a cat-free home.

He is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Though Gunnison is currently in a foster home, you can see more adoptable pets with the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter by clicking here.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason.