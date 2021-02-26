Pet of the Day: Meet Hart

Mason, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Hart, our pet of the day.

Hart is a sweet young cat who came to the Ingham County Animal Shelter from a small shelter in Georgia.

She is a little shy right now but she has been through a lot in the last few days.

After she settles in, the shelter expects she’ll be a nice little cat for some lucky family.

Hart is 1 year old, spayed, microchipped and vaccinated.

If you are interested in visiting her, please visit the shelter. You may also inquire about her by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370. Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.

Don’t forget, every Saturday is Caturday Saturday, where adoption fees are $25.00 for cats and kittens. Senior cats, and cats that have been at the shelter for more than two months are free!