LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Meet Hogan!

Hogan is a big brown tabby cat who came to the Ingham County Animal Control from another shelter.

He’s less than excited about the change right now but the other shelter says that he is chubby, calm, and reserved but can be won over by a good chin or rump scratch!

He isn’t an outgoing lap cat but if you give him time to settle in he’s going to be a nice cat for someone.

He loves cuddling with other cats and would benefit from a gentle friend to help him settle in.

You can find more about Hogan by calling the Ingham County Animal Control.