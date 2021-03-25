Pet of the Day: Meet Hopkins the dog

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Hopkins, our pet of the day.

Hopkins is an active dog who came to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter from another shelter.

He loves to play fetch and would enjoy a big backyard and an active family who has plenty of time to throw his ball.

He should be fine with older kids and seems fine with dogs. The shelter does not know how Hopkins will be around a cat, so slow introductions are recommended. He is 5 years old, neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

If you are interested in visiting him, please visit the shelter. You may also inquire about him by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.