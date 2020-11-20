Pet of the Day: Meet Jake the Cat

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)— Meet Jake – Jake is a big (15 pounds!) longhaired senior who is front declawed.

He is looking for a quiet home where he can spend his retirement years.

He has never been around kids, cats, or dogs (his owner said he was scared and lived in her basement).

The Shelter says he’s been sweet and affectionate here so a nice quiet home where he can feel safe and loved would be ideal.

He’d make a great companion for someone who lives alone and would love a quiet friend. He enjoys being petted but he isn’t a lap cat. He would enjoy snuggling on the couch watching TV though!

Jake is 14 years old, neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines.

If you are interested in visiting him, please visit the shelter. You may also inquire about him by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.

Don’t forget, every Saturday is Caturday Saturday, where adoption fees are $25.00 for cats and kittens. Senior cats, and cats that have been at the shelter for more than two months are free!