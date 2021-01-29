Pet of the Day: Meet Luke

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Luke the pet of the day.

Luke is a senior cat looking for his forever home.

He is 15 pounds and his front paws are de-clawed.

If you are interested in visiting him, please visit the shelter. You may also inquire about him by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI. Don’t forget, every Saturday is Caturday Saturday, where adoption fees are $25.00 for cats and kittens.

Senior cats, and cats that have been at the shelter for more than two months are free!