LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Meet nine-year-old Mentos.

Mentos is still available for adoption and is in need of a quieter home where he can feel secure.

The Siamese cat was brought to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter because he wasn’t using the litterbox.

Mentos would thrive in a home with a nice, predictable routine. He’s also currently on a special diet to keep him healthy.

The furry guy has been adopted twice and brought back, so the shelter has its fingers crossed that this next adoption will be the last.

He would do better in a home with just one person.

Additionally, Mentos is neutered and vaccinated.

To see more adoptable pets with the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, click here.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason.