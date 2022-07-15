LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Meet Neelix!

Neelix is a handsome brown tabby who came to the shelter because his owner said he was aggressive.

He was so scared when he first came to the shelter that he hid all the time. He’s still reserved and doesn’t come running up but if you reach in and scratch his ears, he turns into a goofy boy who rolls around on his back batting at your hands gently.

He is front declawed so that may have been the cause of what his owner was seeing as “aggressive.” The shelter started him on a supplement to help with any discomfort he may be experiencing from the declaw procedure.

We think Neelix will blossom in a quieter home with someone who has plenty of time to give him the love and attention he craves!

He is 3 years old, neutered and vaccinated.

You may also inquire about him by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.

Now through July 31 the shelter is participating in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event where dog adoptions are $25 and cats $10.