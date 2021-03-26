Pet of the day: Meet Niles

Mason, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Niles, the WLNS pet of the day who’s up for adoption.

Niles is a sweet, friendly boy who loves belly rubs and ear scratches.

He can be a bit slow to warm up with new people but give him a minute and you’ll have a new best friend, the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter said.

He should be fine with older cat-savvy kids and other cats and doesn’t seem phased by the dogs he’s seen.

He is about 1 and a half years old. Niles is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. If you are interested in visiting him, please visit the shelter.

You may also inquire about her by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370. Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.

Every Saturday is Caturday Saturday, where adoption fees are $25.00 for cats. Senior cats, and cats that have been at the shelter for more than two months are free.