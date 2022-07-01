LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Paw Paw and his friend Burle were taken from a home where they were not receiving the best care.

They are both super sweet old men who have the best attitudes.

They don’t let much get them down!

He and Burle are looking for retirement homes where they can be spoiled rotten for however much time they have left. They are super spunky for their age (11ish) and would love someone to help them live life to the fullest.

Paw Paw may be old but he still loves fetch.

The shelter is no place for senior dogs so we hope there are a couple of special families out there willing to spoil a couple of very special seniors!

To contact the Ingham Animal Control and shelter about adopting Paw Paw, click here.