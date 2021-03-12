Pet of the day: Meet Paw Paw

Mason, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Paw Paw Paw Paw, the pet of the day.

Paw Paw came to the shelter as a new mom.

She is a sweet outgoing girl who would love to spend the rest of her life being someone’s pampered princess.

She should be fine with kids and cats and possibly a cat savvy dog.

Paw Paw is three years old, spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. If you are interested in visiting her, please visit the shelter.

You may also inquire about her by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason Michigan.

Don’t forget, every Saturday is Caturday Saturday, where adoption fees are $25.00 for cats and kittens.

Senior cats, and cats that have been at the shelter for more than two months are free.