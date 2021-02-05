Pet of the day: Meet Pepperone

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Pepperone, the pet of the day. If you’re interested in adopting a kitten, here’s some more information about Pepperone.

Pepperone came to the shelter with her “pepper” kittens.

The whole family has been spayed and neutered and are ready to find their forever homes. She should be fine with cat savvy kids and other animals.

She’ll be glad to finally get to be a cat instead of a busy mama!

She is 2 years old, spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in visiting her, please visit the shelter.

You may also inquire about her by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI. Don’t forget, every Saturday is Caturday Saturday, where adoption fees are $25.00 for cats and kittens.

Senior cats, and cats that have been at the shelter for more than two months are free!