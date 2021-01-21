Pet of the Day: Meet Rutabaga

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Rutabaga. Rutabaga is just about the sweetest old lady ever. She’s a spunky, senior lab mix who always has a smile on her face and a wagging tail.

She seems fine with kids, cats, and dogs but would probably do better with easy-going ones.

She doesn’t let much phase her but she’s tired of being at the shelter and hopes someone with a comfy couch and plenty of snacks comes along soon! Rutabaga is about 10 years young, spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. S

he came to the shelter as a stray, so not much is known about her past. If you are interested in visiting her, please visit the shelter.

You may also inquire about her by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.