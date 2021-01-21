Pet of the Day: Meet Rutabaga

Pet of the Day
Posted: / Updated:

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Rutabaga. Rutabaga is just about the sweetest old lady ever. She’s a spunky, senior lab mix who always has a smile on her face and a wagging tail.

She seems fine with kids, cats, and dogs but would probably do better with easy-going ones.

She doesn’t let much phase her but she’s tired of being at the shelter and hopes someone with a comfy couch and plenty of snacks comes along soon! Rutabaga is about 10 years young, spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. S

he came to the shelter as a stray, so not much is known about her past. If you are interested in visiting her, please visit the shelter.

You may also inquire about her by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar